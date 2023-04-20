Michigan hockey notebook: breaking down chaotic offseason movement

The Michigan hockey season ended just two weeks ago, but the roster has seen abundant turnover in the 14 days since the season’s end. Unlike football and basketball, hockey players are able to join their respective teams immediately following the conclusion of the college hockey season, which for Michigan, came on April 6.

Some were drafted, some are yet to be drafted; some entered the transfer portal, some arrived in Ann Arbor via the portal. It’s been a wild two weeks, and the Michigan hockey roster has seen numerous changes.

Here is a full breakdown of everything that’s happened so far this offseason.

Departures

Luke Hughes

Hughes took full advantage of the aforementioned rule that allows college hockey players to join their respective NHL teams as soon as their season comes to a close, if they so choose. The Michigan sophomore — and the fourth overall pick in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft to the New Jersey Devils — departed for New Jersey not long after Michigan’s 5-2 loss to Quinnipiac in the Frozen Four.

The highly touted prospect joined the NHL Playoff-contending Devils on April 8, just two days after Michigan’s season ended in the Frozen Four.

Hughes made his NHL debut on April 11, and scored his first career NHL goal in his second career game on April 13. The goal was a game-winner over the Washington Capitals.

The Devils currently trail the New York Rangers, 1-0 in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Hughes didn’t see any action in the team’s first playoff game.

Erik Portillo

Portillo was Michigan’s starting goaltender the past two seasons, and he played a big role in helping the Wolverines to back-to-back Frozen Fours. The 6-foot-6 Swedish goalie finished the 2022-23 season with a 3.00 GAA and a .908 save percentage.

His numbers were arguably better as a sophomore, when Portillo posted a 2.14 GAA and a .926 save percentage, but like Hughes, he made the transition to the professional ranks.

The Los Angeles Kings traded for the rights to Portillo earlier this year on March 1, and not long after Michigan’s season ended, he joined the team’s AHL affiliate, the Ontario Reign. the Reign signed Portillo to an ATO (Amateur Tryout). It does not appear that Portillo has seen game action with the Reign yet.

Mackie Samoskevich

Like Hughes, Samoskevich was a 2021 NHL Entry Draft first-round pick. The 5-foot-11, 190-pound forward was selected 24th overall by the Florida Panthers.

During his two seasons as a Wolverine, Samoskevich played in 79 games and recorded 30 goals and 42 assists for a total of 72 points, just shy of one point per game.

Not long after Michigan’s season ended, Samoskevich made the jump to the pros, forgoing his remaining college eligibility. He now plays for the Panthers’ AHL team, the Charlotte Checkers.

He recorded an assist in Charlotte’s 5-2 win over the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on April 14.

Eric Ciccolini

Ciccolini, a senior this past season for Michigan, didn’t have nearly as much of an impact as any of the aforementioned players on this list, but his leadership will still be missed. The New York Rangers draft prospect transferred to Clarkson for his fifth and final year of college hockey.

In four seasons with Michigan — albeit with an abbreviated junior year — Ciccolini tallied 15 goals and 20 assists for a total of 35 points over 86 games played. He battled injuries throughout most of his career, and he’ll look to have a breakout season at Clarkson next year.

Keaton Pehrson

Much like Ciccolini, Keaton Pehrson played four seasons at Michigan from 2019-23. He scored one goal and made 26 assists during his four-year career with the Wolverines.

Not long after the season ended, Pehrson announced he would transfer to the University of North Dakota for his fifth year of college hockey.

Nick Granowicz

Currently still in the transfer portal, senior forward Nick Granowicz is exploring his options as to where he will play his last season of college hockey. In four seasons with the Wolverines, Granowicz totaled 17 goals and 19 assists for a total of 36 points.

Last offseason, Nolan Moyle, a captain on the 2022-23 team, entered the transfer portal before returning to Ann Arbor where he later earned captain status. Granowicz has yet to announce where he will end up, but a Moyle-like return to Michigan is still on the table.

Returners

Rutger McGroarty

Just days after the season ended, it was reported that Rutger McGroarty would return to Michigan for his sophomore season under head coach Brandon Naurato. McGroarty, the 14th pick of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft to the Winnipeg Jets, was one of the better players for Naurato this past season.

He spent the second half of the season as a linemate of Hobey Baker Award winner Adam Fantilli and fellow freshman Gavin Brindley.

McGroarty scored 18 goals and had 21 assists during his freshman campaign. His efforts will be greatly appreciated for Michigan in the 2023-24 season.

Additions

Marshall Warren

Warren, a Laurel Hollow, New York native, spent four seasons at Boston College before announcing his transfer to Michigan on Twitter last week. The 6-foot, 180-pound defenseman will spend his final year of college eligibility in Ann Arbor.

He’s a sixth-round pick of the Minnesota Wild, and he captained the Eagles last season.

Jake Barczewski

Barczewski, a Canisius transfer, played four seasons with the Golden Griffins, from 2019-23. He played 100 games during his time with Canisius and posted a GAA of 2.61.

He made nearly 3,000 saves over his first four seasons, and he announced on Thursday morning that he would be spending his fifth season with the Wolverines.

Barczewski will be the perfect replacement for Portillo, if the Canisius transfer wins the starting job over Noah West, Tyler Shea and freshman Marcus Brännman.

Freshman class

Marcus Brännman, Goaltender Michael Burchill, Forward Andon Cerbone, Forward Charlie Cerrato, Forward Nicholas Moldenhauer, Center/Right Winger Brian Nicholas, Forward Joshua Orrico, Defenseman Tanner Rowe, Forward Garrett Schifsky, Center Jack Willson, Defenseman