Michigan hockey fires head coach Mel Pearson

For a while, it appeared that Michigan hockey would retain head coach Mel Pearson.

Pearson had been under fire for a litany of offenses, ranging from skirting COVID-19 regulations, promoting a workplace in which sexual harassment ran rampant — but with the quiet that followed the WilmerHale report, it appeared that he was potentially safe. Two months passed, and the report found its way to the public, and things changed in a hurry.

According to some reports, there was something of a standoff between the regents and athletic director Warde Manuel. While there’s no way to substantiate that, ultimately, between the regents, Manuel, and interim university president Mary Sue Coleman, they reached a consensus.

As of Friday, Pearson is without a job, according to Michigan insider John U. Bacon.

Where Michigan goes from here remains to be seen, especially as it’s a bit late in the game to find a replacement head coach. Hockey season begins in mid-October, so whoever the Wolverines get, they’ll need to do so in a hurry.

Pearson’s departure marks the second big name to depart Ann Arbor this offseason, with baseball coach Eric Bakich leaving for the Clemson job earlier this summer.

As Michigan’s head coach Pearson had a record of 99-65-16 and reached two Frozen Fours in his five-year tenure.

