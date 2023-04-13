Michigan gymnast Paul Juda wins Nissen-Emery Award

Just days after Sierra Brooks won the AAI Award, given to the best women’s gymnast in the nation, Michigan men’s gymnast Paul Juda won the Nissen-Emery Award. The award is given to the nation’s best men’s gymnast, and Juda’s winning of the award gave Michigan a sweep of both awards for the men’s and women’s teams.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv

Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx

dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i

bHRyIj5OSVNTRU4tRU1FUlk8YnI+PGJyPlBhdWwgSnVkYSBoYXMgYmVjb21l

IHRoZSB0aGlyZCBXb2x2ZXJpbmUgaW4gcHJvZ3JhbSBoaXN0b3J5IHRvIHRh

a2UgaG9tZSB0aGUgSGVpc21hbiBUcm9waHkgb2YgTWVuJiMzOTtzIEd5bW5h

c3RpY3MsIHRoZSBOaXNzZW4tRW1lcnkgQXdhcmQhPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6

Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0dvQmx1ZT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVm

X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0dvQmx1ZTwvYT7jgL3vuI8gPGEgaHJlZj0i

aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3J1V2pPM0tyalkiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9ydVdq

TzNLcmpZPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE1pY2hpZ2FuIEd5bW5hc3RpY3Mg8J+P

hiAoQFVNaWNoR3ltKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1VN

aWNoR3ltL3N0YXR1cy8xNjQ2Njc3MDE3MzM5Nzg1MjE3P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz

cmMlNUV0ZnciPkFwcmlsIDE0LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNj

cmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20v

d2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4K

PC9kaXY+Cgo=

Juda joins Brooks, Mason Parris (wrestling) and Adam Fantilli (ice hockey) as the recent recipients of the most prestigious individual award in all of their respective sports. He becomes the third Wolverine to win the Nissen-Emery Award.

The senior gymnast has helped Michigan to a 15-6 overall record and a No. 3 national ranking. Michigan is fresh off Big Ten regular-season and postseason titles, and it will look to make noise in the NCAA Championships, which begin on Friday.

The Wolverines will take on No. 2 Oklahoma, No. 6 Penn State, No. 7 Ohio State, No. 10 California and No. 11 Springfield in the second session.

The top three teams from each session will be combined into a third session, which will be played out on Saturday.

The championships will take place at Penn State’s campus in State College, Pennsylvania.