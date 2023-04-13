Michigan gymnast Paul Juda wins Nissen-Emery Award

Just days after Sierra Brooks won the AAI Award, given to the best women’s gymnast in the nation, Michigan men’s gymnast Paul Juda won the Nissen-Emery Award. The award is given to the nation’s best men’s gymnast, and Juda’s winning of the award gave Michigan a sweep of both awards for the men’s and women’s teams.
Juda joins Brooks, Mason Parris (wrestling) and Adam Fantilli (ice hockey) as the recent recipients of the most prestigious individual award in all of their respective sports. He becomes the third Wolverine to win the Nissen-Emery Award.
The senior gymnast has helped Michigan to a 15-6 overall record and a No. 3 national ranking. Michigan is fresh off Big Ten regular-season and postseason titles, and it will look to make noise in the NCAA Championships, which begin on Friday.
The Wolverines will take on No. 2 Oklahoma, No. 6 Penn State, No. 7 Ohio State, No. 10 California and No. 11 Springfield in the second session.
The top three teams from each session will be combined into a third session, which will be played out on Saturday.
The championships will take place at Penn State’s campus in State College, Pennsylvania.
