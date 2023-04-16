Michigan gymnast Fred Richard collects three NCAA Championships

The Michigan men’s gymnastics team traveled to State College over the weekend to compete in the NCAA Championships. Head coach Yuan Xiao and the Wolverines placed second overall, but freshman Fred Richard stole the show.

The 18-year-old Stoughton, Massachusetts native claimed NCAA titles on the all-around, high bars and parallel bars. Richard nearly had a fourth NCAA title with a 14.800 on the floor, but Stanford’s Nick Kuebler won the event on a tiebreaker.

Kuebler and the Cardinal ran away with the meet, placing first with an impressive score of 422.458. The Wolverines placed second with a final score of 419.889.

Below are the final standings from the six qualifying teams:

Michigan’s 2023 gymnastics season now comes to a close after a magnificent campaign. The Wolverines won Big Ten titles in both the regular season and in the postseason, and their second-place finish marks the third consecutive year with a top-three finish nationally.

—

Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards

Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer

Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @lucasreimink, @JaredHalus

Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Check out Maize & Blue Review’s video content on YouTube

Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram