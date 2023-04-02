Michigan guard Kobe Bufkin declares for NBA Draft

Michigan has suffered another blow to the roster as the program loses its third major departure of the offseason.
Sophomore guard Kobe Bufkin took to his social media account on Sunday to announce that he has declared for the NBA Draft.
He will hire an agent and forgo his remaining eligibility.
Bufkin joins Jett Howard as the Wolverines’ two draft departures. Hunter Dickinson, in a surprise move, entered the transfer portal.
Where things stand right now, Dug McDaniel is the Wolverines’ lone guard, with Nimari Burnett and George Washington III set to join the program in the summer.
—
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @lucasreimink, @JaredHalus
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review’s video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram