Michigan football’s Jim Harbaugh to interview for Minnesota Vikings head coach job

Just when Michigan fans worried that Jim Harbaugh might leave Ann Arbor for the NFL (again) were just about to relax, with his most-likely destinations apparently moving on, there’s a report of a potential new spot for the Wolverines’ coach.

Pro Football Talk tweeted out Saturday afternoon that the Minnesota Vikings will interview Harbaugh for their vacant head coaching gig.

Harbaugh had been linked this offseason to the Miami Dolphins (who are owned by U-M mega-donor Stephen Ross), the Chicago Bears (for whom he played seven seasons) and the Las Vegas Raiders (the one-time cross-Bay rivals when he coached the San Francisco 49ers).

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh takes the field for warmups before the Orange Bowl against Georgia on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Florida.

But Ross nixed raiding his alma mater for a coach, the Bears hired Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus and the Raiders appear to be leaning toward New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels after interviewing him Friday.

Enter the Vikings, who fired coach Mike Zimmer on Jan. 10 after back-to-back nine-loss seasons.

Harbaugh is coming off his most successful season at Michigan, with 12 wins, a Big Ten title (the program’s first since 2004) and a CFP berth. Of course, that came one season after the program’s low point under him, a 2-4 finish during a COVID-shortened season.

The disaster that was 2020 led to a 50% pay cut when Harbaugh and athletic director Warde Manuel hammered out an extension over the past offseason, though there were plenty of incentives in the contract, many of which Harbaugh was able to claim after the Wolverines’ surprising 2021 triumph.

