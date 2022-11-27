Michigan football's Big Ten title game opponent won't have to travel far to Indianapolis

For the second year in a row, Michigan football defeated Ohio State to advance to the Big Ten championship game.

And for the second year in a row, if the Wolverines (12-0, 9-0 Big Ten) win the conference title game in Indianapolis on Dec. 3, they’ll advance to the College Football Playoff.

So who will U-M play? We didn’t find out until early Saturday evening.

The Big Ten West Division has been topsy-turvy all year, but Purdue (8-4, 6-3) won at Indiana, 30-16, on Saturday afternoon to advance to the championship game for the first time.

Michigan leads the all-time series, 28-10, and has won the last four meetings, most recently in 2017.

