Michigan football vs. Purdue Boilermakers in Big Ten championship game: Time, TV channel

Michigan Wolverines (12-0) vs. Purdue Boilermakers (8-4)

When: 8 p.m., Saturday.

Where: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

TV: Fox.

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1) and WWJ-AM (950).

Betting line: Wolverines by 16.

• Box score

Game notes: No. 2-ranked Michigan football meets Purdue for the Big Ten title. This is the Boilermakers’ first appearance, while the Wolverines are the defending champions, crushing Iowa last year, 42-3. A win and Michigan is back in the College Football Playoff. A loss, and, well, we’re not sure anything changes.

