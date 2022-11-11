Michigan football vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers Preview, Analysis & Predictions

Michigan football will host Nebraska this week, with both teams in opposite worlds. The Wolverines can’t stop burying teams, outscoring opponents 100-3 in the second half of the last four games. They’re also 9-0 with a legitimate Heisman contender in Blake Corum & another weekly 100-yard rusher in Donovan Edwards. There’s still balance in Ann Arbor as the defense continues to build off the success of a new scheme from last season, performing arguably better this year than last despite losing an absurd amount of star power in Aidan Hutchinson & David Ojabo. Meanwhile, Nebraska has an interim head coach & the program is under .500 again, with bowl eligibility serving as its pseudo-natty. What will happen when these two teams clash?

The Basics

Game: Saturday, November 12; @ Michigan Stadium, 3:30 PM Spread: MICH -31 (as of 11/11) Total: 49.5 Picks: MICH -31, over 49.5

Meet 2022 Nebraska Football

Head Coach: Well, funny you ask. Currently, it’s interim head coach Mickey Joseph. Nebraska fired Scott “hits harder” Frost earlier this season. Record: 3-6 overall, 2-4 Big Ten What to know: The Huskers come to Ann Arbor losers of three consecutive games to Purdue, Illinois, and Minnesota, losing two — Purdue & Minnesota — by one possession. Nebraska isn’t good. There’s no way around that. With wins over Indiana (35-21) & Rutgers (14-13), the Huskers won’t finish last in the conference overall. However, they’re the 1 in Northwestern’s 1-8 record. The offense scored 13 & 9 points in its last two games, which ironically came against the two best defenses Nebraska has faced all season. There’s also QB drama — add that to the recipe & voila! We have the Gen Z version of Nebraska Football as we know it today.

Nebraska Offense

Texas transfer QB Casey Thompson is hurt with an elbow injury. He’s a middle-of-the-pack QB in the conference this season; accurate arm (63% completion percentage) & 252 yards per game, albeit against some feeble defenses. He has a favorite target, too, in WR Trey Palmer, who moves all over the field. Through 10 games, Palmer has 53 receptions (T-2nd, Big Ten), 819 receiving yards (3rd), and five touchdowns. Without Thompson, Nebraska managed only 13 points with under 300 yards of total offense against Minnesota. The run game is all it has going without Thompson. RB Anthony Grant is averaging 4.8 yards per carry with nearly 900 rushing yards this season. But it’ll be tough sledding on Saturday for this run game Michigan’s Defensive Rush Success Rate is 10th nationally, while it sits 8th in Defensive Line Yards. Nebraska’s offense ranks 48th & 34th, respectively, in those categories. Thompson is out on Saturday, but Nebraska will have to throw to win. About that — Michigan is 3rd in Defensive Pass Success & 25th in Pass Rush. Nebraska is 67th in Pass Success & 105th in Pass Blocking. Nebraska’s O-Line is good (34th in Line Yards), but it is an all-out mismatch otherwise.

Nebraska Defense

Folks, I asked you this last week & I’ll ask you again. Are you not entertained? The Huskers allowed 26 & 43 points to Illinois & Purdue, then held a Tanner Morgan-less Minnesota offense to 20 points at home last week. If you look at the schedule, they’ve only faced one good quarterback: Dillon Gabriel (Oklahoma) in Week 3, who led OU to a 49-14 win. Despite not allowing an absurd number of points over the last two weeks, Nebraska is still unequivocally worse on defense than it is on offense & the discrepancies it has compared to the U-M offense are baffling.

Nebraska Defensive Metrics vs. Michigan Offensive Metrics

Nebraska might have some success pressuring J.J. McCarthy, but Blake Corum or Donovan Edwards could have 150 yards by the time that happens. Again, a total mismatch both on paper and talent-wise.

Prediction

I know college football is crazy & anything can happen, but this feels like the bulk of Michigan’s season in that the Wolverines are better than their opponent in every aspect. Call it what you will, but the schedule perfectly sets up Michigan to play Ohio State fresh, and it continues to rest players battling nagging injuries to have a clean bill of health come the last Saturday of November. Michigan is projected to win by 30-plus, according to the lines in Vegas, on top of numerous projection services in the industry. The metrics agree this is a lopsided affair. Nebraska doesn’t have its QB against the best defense it’s faced, and its defense has to square off with the most feared rushing attack in the sport today. Oh, and the second half will be under the lights at Michigan Stadium. Hard to see the Wolverines letting this one slip, especially at home, where they’ve proven to be unbeatable for two years. Prediction: Michigan 48 Nebraska 10

