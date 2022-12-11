Michigan Football: Statistical leaders after Championship Week

Michigan Football: Statistical leaders after Championship Week

by
Maize&BlueReview – Michigan Football: Statistical leaders after Championship Week

{{ timeAgo(‘2022-12-11 13:00:35 -0600’) }}
football
Edit


Josh Henschke

Maize&BlueReview

Publisher

Publisher of The Maize and Blue Review on the Rivals/Yahoo! network.

Each week, Maize & Blue Review takes a look at where the Michigan football program stacks up with statistical leaders within the program.

With the team winning back-to-back Big Ten titles, the Wolverines are headed to the Fiesta Bowl to play TCU in the Semi Final of the College Football Playoff.

Let’s take a look at the statistics.

Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards

Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer

Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @DavisMoseley, @lucasreimink, @JaredHalus

Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Check out Maize & Blue Review’s video content on YouTube

Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram

Certain data provided by STATS, LLC

© 2022 Yahoo. All rights reserved.