Michigan football QB enters NCAA transfer portal

While Michigan football is in good hands at signal caller, the room got just a little bit thinner.

With starter Cade McNamara and phenom J.J. McCarthy returning, and two quarterbacks coming in via the 2022 recruiting class in Jayden Denegal and Alex Orji, an incumbent quarterback appears to be on his way out.

According to the Detroit Free Press’ Rainer Sabin, second-year QB Dan Villari — a late add to the 2020 class after J.D. Johnson had been medically disqualified — is seeking other options, and has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal. He’ll have a full four years of eligibility remaining at his school of choice.

Villari attempted three passes in 2021 and completed one for 9 yards. He also had 9 rushes for 35 yards.

While it didn’t really come to fruition, Jim Harbaugh had spoken of Villari as a potential weapon in the offense, likening him to being in a Taysom Hill-type role as he comes in as a special option for the New Orleans Saints.