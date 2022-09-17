Michigan football QB Cade McNamara stays in locker room after taking big hit vs. UConn

Michigan football quarterback Cade McNamara began the second half of Saturday’s game against Connecticut in the locker room with the Michigan training staff, according to the ABC TV broadcast.

It was not specified why he was being treated.

McNamara played the final series of the first half at Michigan Stadium and was greeted by a standing ovation from fans, just one week after they received flack for booing last year’s starter and one of this year’s captains.

On his first snap, he was dropped for a sack and a five-yard loss, but followed by completing an 18-yard pass to Ronnie Bell, his only pass of the game. He was leveled by two UConn defenders and walked off the field gingerly after stopping the clock with a spike. The Wolverines attempted a 61-yard field goal, but it was short.

More:Jim Harbaugh had a surprising reaction to the boos heard by Michigan QB Cade McNamara

McNamara started the 2022 season in an open competition with now-starter J.J. McCarthy − McNamara started the opener against Colorado State before McCarthy began Week 2 against Hawaii. Jim Harbaugh announced McCarthy had won the job “by merit” after his performance in Week 2.

The week prior, McNamara expressed his displeasure with the way the way the position battle was being handled after Michigan beat Colorado State 51-7.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan football’s Cade McNamara stays in locker room after big hit