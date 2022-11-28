Michigan football QB Cade McNamara enters NCAA transfer portal

Michigan football quarterback Cade McNamara has entered the transfer portal, the Free Press has confirmed.

McNamara, in his fourth season with the Wolverines, had a banner junior season in 2021, leading U-M to a 12-2 record, the team’s first Big Ten championship in 17 years and its first appearance in the College Football Playoff.

But this season, McNamara was in a competition for the starting job with sophomore J.J. McCarthy. After starting the first game of the season, McNamara came off the bench in Week 2. McNamara struggled and Jim Harbaugh named McCarthy the starting QB going forward after the win over Hawaii.

In the third week, McCarthy started again and in McNamara’s first series at QB, late in the first half of the blowout win over Connecticut, he suffered a leg injury. McNamara had season-ending surgery earlier this month.

