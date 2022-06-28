Michigan football lost top pledge in the class of 2023

Well, this isn’t great for Michigan.

The Wolverines lost their top commit from the class of 2023 on Tuesday night after four-star linebacker Raylen Wilson announced his decision on Twitter that he is going to re-open his recruitment.

Wilson, who plays for Lincoln in Tallahassee (Florida) is the 73rd-ranked player in the nation and the fifth-ranked linebacker in the class according to 247Sports composite.

Being in Florida, it seemed that it was going to be a stretch to keep Wilson, especially as it appeared that the interest was cooling. Just on Tuesday, there were three crystal balls put in on Wilson leaving Michigan for Georiga.

Now that its top commit is out of the picture, Michigan is down to a six-man class in 2023 with running back Cole Cabana being the top commit. The Wolverines have been hosting some big-named players the past two weekends, and there will be players announcing commitments in the coming days in which the Wolverines could have a chance at landing.

Michigan now has just one player committed on the defensive side of the ball which is defensive lineman, Brooks Bahr. The Wolverines are hoping to land some top talent here soon to help replenish the defense in years to come.

It’s getting towards the end of June, so it’s still technically early for the class of 2023, but the train needs to start going for the Wolverines to gain some much-needed momentum in the recruiting trail.