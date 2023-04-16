Michigan football lands legacy commit Blake Frazier, son of former national champion

Vandegrift offensive linemen Blake Frazier (77).

The Michigan football program added some championship blood Sunday.

Four-star offensive tackle Blake Frazier, son of Steve Frazier who played at Michigan (1995-99) and was on the 1997 national championship team, committed to follow in his father’s footsteps as a member of the U-M football program.

It was far from a well kept secret.

“I guess we all knew this was coming,” Frazier posted on social media when he made the announcement Sunday afternoon. He posted a picture of himself as a young boy wearing a U-M football helmet earlier in April with two “be quiet” emoji’s.

The 6-foot-5, 260-pound lineman from Austin, Texas (Vandergrift) checks in as the No. 207 overall player in the country per 247Sports’ composite rankings. Frazier is a right tackle in high school

Given his legacy status, he was expected to choose coach Jim Harbaugh’s program, but more than two dozen schools recruited him, including Texas, Penn State, Oregon USC and Florida State.

Frazier joins three other offensive line commits in the class: four-star Andrew Sprague, four-star Luke Hamilton and three-star Ben Roebuck. Frazier is the eighth four-star recruit (not including five-star quarterback Jadyn Davis) in U-M’s 12-man class of 2024, which is up to No. 3 in the nation.

Michigan’s offensive line has won the Joe Moore Award as the best unit in the nation each of the past two seasons.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan football recruiting: Blake Frazier commits to Wolverines