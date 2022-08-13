Michigan football gets commitment from dynamic athlete

It’s been something of a slow-go for Michigan football recruiting, with late July heating up, but it being otherwise relatively quiet on the trail. Saturday saw a quick stop to that, however, with the Wolverines securing a pledge from an athlete who visited just weeks ago.

2023 Carlsbad (Calif.) three-star athlete only got his Michigan offer on July 31, while he was in Ann Arbor. Primarily recruited by Grant Newsome, the maize and blue are looking at him at tight end, though he is more versatile should he switch positions. Coming in at 6-foot-4, 220-pounds, Utah was seen as the main competition, while Cal, Arizona, and Boise State were also in pursuit.

However, on Saturday, he pledged to Michigan football.

While making his decision, he talked to 247Sports’ Greg Biggins about what intrigued him about the Wolverines.

“That was my most recent visit and I loved it there. The winning culture is incredible and they thrive on being the best in football and in the classroom. The facilities are incredible and they have the most wins in college football history and that’s what they’re all about. I had great conversations with the coaching staff and really connected with coach Newsome, the TE coach. Coach Harbaugh seems like a great guy as well and in terms of putting guys in to the League (NFL), every starting tight end since 2016 has played in the NFL, that’s a crazy stat. They have multiple guys on this year’s team who will get drafted and they always have a great quarterback room as well so a lot to like there for sure.”

With Marshall in the fold, Michigan now has 14 commitments in the 2023 class — so there’s still room to add about 10 more players. He’s rated the No. 684 player in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite, the 60th-best athlete and No. 51 player in the state of California.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire