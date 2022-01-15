Too-early 2022 Michigan football game-by-game predictions

The band is getting back together.

We already knew that Michigan punter Brad Robbins will be returning for his sixth year, as he announced shortly after the Capital One Orange Bowl. But what about his compatriot on special teams in kicker Jake Moody?

Moody had been mum on his return status, but on Saturday, he finally announced his decision.

Revealing his plans on Twitter, quite in brief, Moody posted a graphic with the Wolverines’ rally cry, ‘Those Who Stay,’ indicating that he will, indeed, be coming back for a fifth, and final, year with the maize and blue.

Excellent news for Michigan’s special teams unit.

With Moody and Robbins returning, the special teams group returns intact. The offense, similarly, brings back everyone but Hassan Haskins, Andrew Vastardis, and Andrew Stueber. Only the defense has suffered heavy losses with Aidan Hutchinson, David Ojabo, Josh Ross, Daxton Hill, Brad Hawkins, Vincent Gray, and Christopher Hinton all departing.

Still, having two of three units essentially returning as status quo should help the Wolverines’ chances of defending their Big Ten championship in 2022.

Moody, in particular, is a big returnee, as the Lou Groza Award-winner, which is given to the nation’s top place kicker.

