Michigan Football gearing up for trip of a lifetime

The Michigan football team is gearing up for their team trip that will take place this Spring.
The Wolverines have turned the trip into an annual tradition, creating an experience that brings lifelong memories for everyone involved – and this year’s trip appears to be one that could make anyone jealous.
The team will see historic monuments and landmarks, the White House, the professional football hall of fame, the Smithsonian Museum, Martin Luther King Jr’s memorial, and much more.
Canton, Washington D.C, Gettysburg, Cleveland, and New York City are the five cities that the team will visit. Just one of those cities has enough attractions to keep you busy for many days, so seeing all five of them on one single trip will certainly be a once-in-a-lifetime type of opportunity for the Wolverines.
—
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @lucasreimink, @JaredHalus
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review’s video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram