Michigan football formally announces Chris Partridge’s addition to staff

Michigan is welcoming back a friendly face inside Schembechler Hall as the Wolverines add to its coaching staff.

The football program announced on Wednesday that it has added Chris Partridge to staff but did not give a designation as to which position he will be coaching.

“Chris has been a trusted agent, known friend and ally since we started working together in 2015,” U-M head coach Jim Harbaugh said in a statement. “He is a phenomenal teacher and coach and will be a major asset to our team, program, and university community. We are so excited to have Chris, his wife, Marissa, and daughters, Mia and Gianna, back in Ann Arbor and part of the Michigan Football family.”

Partridge rejoins the program after spending three seasons with Ole Miss where he coached safeties and was elevated to co-defensive coordinator for the 2022 season.

“My family and I could not be more excited to be back in Ann Arbor,” Partridge said in a statement. “Michigan has always remained a huge part of us. I appreciate Coach Harbaugh for having continued trust and faith in me to help him with the championship brand of football he has established. I look forward to working with the staff to recruit, mentor and coach the incredible young men that make Michigan the best football program on and off the field in the world! Go Blue!”

During his time in Ann Arbor, he spent time as the special teams coordinator as well as coaching safeties and linebackers.

With the current football staff currently full, U-M has yet to address the corresponding move to fit Partridge into the staff.