Michigan football finishes off Saturday practice with heartwarming moment

Associated Press

Blaney, Truex eyeing playoff spot on Sunday at Richmond

Ryan Blaney and Martin Truex Jr. are the favorites as they battle for position to make NASCAR’s playoffs, but in a season when there have already been 15 race winners, they are far from the lone contenders. Blaney is second in points, just 19 points ahead of fourth-place Truex, but neither has won a race — the virtual automatic ticket to a spot in the postseason. Three races remain before the 16-driver field is set, starting with Sunday afternoon at Richmond Raceway.