Michigan football adds controversial former NFL QB as honorary spring game captain

There’s perhaps no former NFL figure that has garnered more controversy than Colin Kaepernick.

The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback got his start under current Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh, drafted by Harbaugh out of Nevada before becoming the franchise’s starter.

And with the Wolverines spring game coming up, he’s visiting his former head coach on campus in Ann Arbor.

But that’s not all. According to the official Michigan football Twitter account, Kaepernick will be serving as the honorary team captain for the April 2 spring game at The Big House. The game will put the maize vs. the blue team in a full scrimmage at noon EDT.

Kaepernick is controversial due to his continual kneeling during the national anthem before NFL games, noting that he was doing so to spread awareness for the police brutality suffered by Black people in America.

After being cut by the 49ers, Kaepernick has yet to be picked up by another NFL franchise.