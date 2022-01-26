Michigan expecting Mike Macdonald to depart for Baltimore Ravens

The Maize and Blue Review can confirm that the Michigan football program is expecting defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald to accept the Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator position.

Macdonald met with the Ravens organization this week and many expect the position to be offered to him as soon as Wednesday. He is expected to depart.

Multiple sources confirmed with TMBR that Macdonald was not in Schembechler Hall on Tuesday and was not out on the road recruiting.

After spending multiple years in the Ravens organization, Macdonald came to Ann Arbor highly recommended by John Harbaugh. In fact, Jim Harbaugh during Big Ten Media Days, Harbaugh himself admitted that Macdonald was groomed to become the next defensive coordinator for the franchise whenever Wink Martindale departs.

It just so happens that Martindale and the Ravens parted ways sooner than expected.

“I hadn’t been around Mike a lot except the times I had been to Baltimore, visited there and talked some football,” Jim Harbaugh told reporters. “My brother John was like, ‘Yeah, this is the guy I would hire. Probably would be our next defensive coordinator here in Baltimore after Wink.'”

Stick with The Maize and Blue Review for more Michigan Football coverage.

