Michigan escapes Penn State, advances to program’s 27th Frozen Four

Mackie Samoskevich scored a game-winning goal in overtime as Michigan narrowly defeated Penn State, 2-1, to advance to the Frozen Four. The Wolverines overcame a lot of momentum which was in Penn State’s favor.
It was a very slow start for both teams. Penn State was dominating on the face-offs throughout much of the first period, but it was a lot of back-and-forth action between the Big Ten foes.
Through one period, the teams were knotted at 14 shots, but neither squad was able to find the back of the net. The Nittany Lions claimed a 15-6 advantage in face-offs.
Much like the first period, the second frame was a lot of back-and-forth punches thrown between the two teams. Both teams had solid scoring opportunities, but Penn State struck first with 1:02 to play in the second period.
Michigan goaltender Erik Portillo allowed a rebound, and Penn State’s Connor MacEachern punched it in for the first goal of the game.
As the third period went on, Michigan continued to fail to connect on any of its opportunities.
With just under eight minutes to play in the game, and Michigan in desperate need of a goal to keep its season alive, Big Ten Freshman of the Year Adam Fantilli scored his 29th goal of the season to tie the game.
The teams went back to their patented back-and-forth play for the remainder of regulation, but neither team was able to find the game-winner.
Less than a minute into the overtime period, Samoskevich beat Penn State goaltender Liam Souliere to send Michigan to its 27th Frozen Four in program history.
The Wolverines will take on fellow No. 1 seed Quinnipiac in the national semifinal for a spot in the national championship game against the winner of Minnesota and Boston.
The Frozen Four matchup will be in just less than two weeks, on Thursday, April 6 in Tampa, Florida.
