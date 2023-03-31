Michigan elevates Brandon Naurato to permanent head coach

Michigan has made the expected news official as the athletic department has removed the interim tag off Brandon Naurato and has named him the permanent head coach of the hockey program.

Naurato has signed a five-year deal that will be official after the Wolverines’ season ends.

“I am thrilled that Brandon Naurato will continue to lead our ice hockey program, and it is with that knowledge that I am incredibly excited for the future of this storied program,” U-M athletic director Warde Manuel said in a statement. “Simply put, Brandon has done a phenomenal job with this team over the past year. In his first year as the Head Coach, Brandon has kept his focus on the success of our student-athletes and staff who support the program…and the results of his leadership are clearly evident. He leads with positivity and with vision and has demonstrated his capability to lead at a high level. I look forward to watching the program sustain great success under his leadership.”

The news comes on the heels of a 26-11-3 record this season with a Big Ten Championship title and helping lead the program to its 27th Frozen Four appearance.

“I’m extremely honored to be officially named the head coach of Michigan Hockey,” Naurato said in a statement. “Michigan holds a special place in my heart. It’s where I met my wife and where I started my family. It’s where I want to be for a long time. I want to thank Warde Manuel and the administration for their support and trust with this program. I’d also like to thank the Michigan alumni and our incredible fans for their unwavering support throughout the season. We’re going to continue on what we’ve been building and I’m looking forward to putting more of my stamp on Michigan Hockey and elevating it from where I found it. The ultimate goal is and always will be to win while simultaneously cultivating the student-athletes’ individual and group identities, on-ice skills, mental health and leadership skills. Our staff will take pride in preparing these young men for the game of life and they will leave our program better men — Michigan Men. Go Blue!”

The Wolverines will face Quinnipiac on April 6 in Tampa Bay, Fl. Puck drop is set for 8:30 p.m. EST on ESPN2.