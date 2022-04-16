Michigan Easter egg hunt features ‘terrifying’ bunny trail, zombies

It’s sure to be a hare-raising experience.

A bucolic springtime Easter egg hunt is getting a horror-movie makeover in Michigan.

“The walk down the bunny trail will be the most terrifying thing,” Scott Hageman, the business owner who hatched the idea, told ABC 13 of Grand Rapids. “There are some spooky things out there and they’ll be waiting.”

The event will be hosted by Pier Cove Cargo Company Facebook

Dubbed “Fear the Bunny,” Hageman’s Pier Cove Cargo Co. will host an adults-only Easter egg hunt on April 23, the weekend after the holiday. The event sold out quickly. The $25 tickets include a t-shirt, a canvas Easter bag for collecting eggs, candy and other gifts, and GPS coordinates to lead visitors to the start of the horrifying hunt.

“Let’s do an Easter egg hunt at night, but add a little bit of fear to it with zombies and whatever else might be lingering in the forest,” said Hageman, describing the inspiration for the event. “You get this little flashlight that shines only maybe 4, 5, 6 feet in front of you — beyond that, there is total darkness.”

It’s also being touted as a chance for the company to promote the nearby Allegan Forest.

Participants in the hunt will be in the dark other than being given a small flashlight. Getty Images

A promotional image for the event features a skeleton, appearing to be in mid-scream, wrapped amid the roots of a tree hanging over an embankment in the woods.