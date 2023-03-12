Michigan earns No. 2 seed in NIT, will host Toledo on Tuesday

After missing out on the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2015 early on Sunday night, all attention turned to the National Invitation Tournament Selection Show. The 32-team field was announced late on Sunday night, and the Wolverines were given a No. 2 seed.

Juwan Howard will lead his team against Toledo at the Crisler Center on Tuesday, March 14. If Michigan wins, it will host the winner of Vanderbilt and Yale in the second round on March 18. Tuesday’s game will tip off at 7 p.m. and it will air on ESPN2.

It’s been a down season for Michigan basketball, but a young team will have an opportunity to play win-or-go-home games, which will certainly help going forward as the team hopes to be back in the NCAA Tournament next season.

