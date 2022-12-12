Michigan DL George Rooks has entered the transfer portal

Michigan defensive lineman George Rooks has entered the transfer portal. He is a redshirt freshman and will have three years of eligibility remaining.

Rooks made appearances in 6 games in 2022, including in the Big Ten Championship game against Purdue. He’ll finish his career at Michigan with one career tackle.

Rooks came to Michigan from St. Peters Prep in New Jersey. He was the 13th ranked defensive tackle in the 2021 class, a four star ranked #225 by Rivals. Rooks was more of a tweener prospect, expected to fill a DT/DE role similar to Kris Jenkins. He fought for a role in the two-deep this offseason, but as the season went on, he fell behind fellow sophomore Rayshaun Benny and freshmen Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant.

Rooks is the 4th Michigan player to enter the portal, joining Cade McNamara, Erick All, and Louis Hansen.