Michigan commit Macy Brown wins Miss Basketball in state of Michigan

Michigan women’s basketball commit Macy Brown earned the 42nd Miss Basketball award on Monday afternoon. The 6-foot guard became the latest recipient of the award, after a fantastic senior season with East Grand Rapids high school.
Brown averaged 25.1 points and 8.3 rebounds on 45% shooting during her stellar senior season, and it finished with one of the most prestigious awards in high school basketball.
The East Grand Rapids native becomes the sixth Miss Basketball winner to attend Michigan as a freshman, and the first since Kysre Gondrezick in 2016. Gondrezick later transferred to West Virginia after just one season under Kim Barnes Arico’s tutelage.
The East Grand Rapids native becomes the sixth Miss Basketball winner to attend Michigan as a freshman
Taylor Woodson and Katy Eidle join Brown as the three commits set to join Michigan as freshmen in the 2023-24 season. All three have signed their National Letters of Intent, and all three are ranked in ESPN’s top-100 for the class of 2023.
Before the eyes turn to the 2023-24 season, Michigan will enter the upcoming NCAA Tournament as a No. 6 seed, as was announced on Sunday night. The Wolverines will battle 31-2 No. 11 seed UNLV in the first round of the Baton Rouge region.
Michigan will take on UNLV on Friday, at 3 p.m. Eastern time. Should U-M win, it will take on the winner of LSU and Hawaii.
—
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @lucasreimink, @JaredHalus
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review’s video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram