Michigan beats out Ohio State for 2024 Rivals100 RB Jordan Marshall

Michigan’s recruiting goodwill has finally paid off as the Wolverines secure the commitment of 2024 four-star running back Jordan Marshall on Monday.
The Wolverines scored a major win on the recruiting trail as the Ohio native is in the middle of Ohio State’s recruiting hotbed.
Marshall is coming off a weekend visit to Ann Arbor where he spent time with a handful of U-M targets, including commit Luke Hamilton.
The Rivals100 prospect is rated the No. 55 recruit in the country and the No. 3 overall running back in the 2024 class.
Stick with Maize & Blue Review for more on this developing story.
