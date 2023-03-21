Michigan beats out Ohio State for 2024 Rivals100 RB Jordan Marshall

Michigan’s recruiting goodwill has finally paid off as the Wolverines secure the commitment of 2024 four-star running back Jordan Marshall on Monday. The Wolverines scored a major win on the recruiting trail as the Ohio native is in the middle of Ohio State’s recruiting hotbed.

Marshall is coming off a weekend visit to Ann Arbor where he spent time with a handful of U-M targets, including commit Luke Hamilton. The Rivals100 prospect is rated the No. 55 recruit in the country and the No. 3 overall running back in the 2024 class. Stick with Maize & Blue Review for more on this developing story.