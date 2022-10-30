Michigan beats Michigan State, 29-7: Game thread recap

When: 7:45 p.m. Saturday.
Where: Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor.
TV: ABC.
Radio: MSU — WJR-AM (760); U-M — WXYT-FM (97.1), WWJ-AM (950).
Weather: Low 50s at kickoff, drops to low 40s by fourth quarter; clear skies, 3-4 mph winds.
Line: Wolverines by 22½.
Game notes: The Wolverines look to remain unbeaten as they welcome their in-state rival Spartans to the Big House. Last time these two teams met here, MSU was a three-touchdown underdog, yet pulled off a shocking 27-24 upset in Mel Tucker’s second game as head coach — with no fans in the stands. MSU also won last year’s epic showdown, 37-33, in East Lansing. Both teams had last week off.
