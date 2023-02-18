Michigan basketball vs. Michigan State basketball game score: Live scoring updates

Tipoff: 8 p.m. Saturday.

Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor.

TV: Fox.

Radio: WJR-AM (760), WWJ-AM (950).

Line: Wolverines by 2½.

• Box score

Game notes: The Spartans have lost their past three trips to Ann Arbor, with their most recent win at Crisler coming in 2019 when MSU point guard Cassius Winston had 27 points and eight assists while playing all 40 minutes of a 77-70 victory. But back to this season: The Spartans appear to be rounding into NCAA tourney form with wins last week over Maryland and Ohio State, while the Wolverines are edging closer and closer to the NIT, with losses to Indiana and Wisconsin by a combined six points.

Once again, the battle in the middle could be key; Michigan center Hunter Dickinson led all scorers with 18 points in the teams’ first meeting, on Jan. 7 (a 59-53 MSU victory), but his seven rebounds were matched by MSU’s Mady Sissoko, who wound up with four fouls. A.J. Hoggard and Malik Hall combined to shoot 11-for-19 (57.9%) while scoring 15 points apiece against Michigan last month.

After their rivalry matchup tonight, both teams face tough foes this week. MSU will have just two days off before hosting No. 15 Indiana at 9 p.m. Tuesday; the Hoosiers won the first matchup, 82-69, on Jan. 22. U-M, meanwhile, is off until Thursday, when it visits Rutgers at Jersey Mike’s Arena; it’s the only meeting between the schools this season, though the Wolverines and Scarlet Knights split their series last season, with each winning at home.

Live updates

