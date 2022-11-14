Michigan basketball sweeps Big Ten weekly honors

After a week where Michigan went 2-0, the Wolverines program has swept weekly honors by the Big Ten.

The Big Ten announced on Monday that center Hunter Dickinson had been named the Player of the Week and forward Jett Howard was named Freshman of the Week.

Dickinson had a strong week for the Wolverines, averaging 26.5 points and 9.5 rebounds. He was instrumental in helping the Wolverines hold off a fierce rally by Eastern Michigan on Friday. Dickinson also recorded his 1000th career point for the Wolverines in the win over Purdue Fort Wayne

As for Howard, the freshman averaged 15.0 points, 2.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Wolverines.

The Wolverines return to the hardwood on Wednesday as it takes on Pittsburgh in the Legends Classic in Brooklyn, New York.