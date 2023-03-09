Michigan basketball game in Big Ten tournament vs. Rutgers: Time, TV channel

What: 2023 Big Ten tournament second round.

When: 12 p.m. Thursday.

Where: United Center in Chicago.

TV: Big Ten Network.

Radio: WWJ-AM (950).

Betting line: Wolverines by 2½.

• Box score

Game notes: The Big Ten tournament is underway in Chicago. Michigan won at Rutgers, 58-45, on Feb. 23 in the lone matchup between the teams. The winner plays top seed Purdue at noon Friday. Clifford Omoruyi leads the Scarlet Knights with 13.5 points per game and 9.8 rebounds. Hunter Dickinson leads the Wolverines at 18.2 points and nine rebounds. Michigan is rated by kenpom.com No. 38 overall (No. 42 offense, No. 51 defense), with Rutgers No. 42 (No. 172 offense, No. 4 defense), but ESPN gives Rutgers a 59% chance to win this game. A loss likely ends Michigan’s NCAA tournament hopes, but a win and a chance at upsetting Purdue would go a long way to boosting its case for March Madness.

THE BUBBLE:Michigan hasn’t ‘even thought about the NCAA tournament,’ focused on Rutgers

OPINION:Juwan Howard’s Michigan team got better this year. For now, that’s what matters

Live updates

A Twitter List by freepsports

Can’t see the updates? Refresh the page or check it out on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan basketball game in Big Ten tournament vs. Rutgers: Time, TV