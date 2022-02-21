Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard suspended the rest of regular season

Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard won’t be on the sidelines for a while.

Howard has been suspended for the rest of the regular season, two sources confirmed the Free Press on Monday night.

This would not include the Big Ten tournament or any other postseason games.

Howard struck Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft in the face after Howard and head coach Greg Gard exchanged words in the postgame handshake. The Wolverines lost, 77-63, and Howard was unhappy that Gard called timeout with 15 seconds remaining, but the Wisconsin head coach said he did so to ready his reserves for Howard’s pressure defense the Wolverines were still employing.

He did not apologize for his actions, in his postgame news conference.

Howard had a heated exchange with then-Maryland coach Mark Turgeon during last season’s Big Ten tournament in the second half of the quarterfinal win.

Michigan (14-11, 8-7 Big Ten) has five regular season games remaining, four at home, then the Big Ten tournament as the team fights for its sixth straight NCAA tournament bid.

The Wolverines host Rutgers on Wednesday and Illinois on Sunday.

Yahoo! Sports’ Dan Wetzel was first to report Howard’s suspension.

