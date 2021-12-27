Georgia defensive players break down challenge Michigan’s offense poses

With Andrew Vastardis exhausting his intercollegiate eligibility, the Wolverines could either rely on second-year center Greg Crippen, third-year Reece Atteberry, or find someone who’s ready to step in and be a difference-maker in the middle of the O-line right away as the aforementioned develop.

Enter Olesegun ‘Victor’ Oluwatimi, the Virginia second-team All-American center who was a Rimington Award finalist and one of the best centers in the country. Oluwatimi opted to transfer from the Cavaliers upon graduating, and was making his decision between Clemson and Michigan.

On Monday, Oluwatimi decided to wear a winged helmet, appearing to have committed to the maize and blue, as he tweeted out an official graphic as designed by the football program, with just the hashtag ‘#GoBlue’. He intended to play in his bowl game, the Fenway Bowl, against SMU on Dec. 29 in Boston, but that game was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

Oluwatimi started all 12 games for the Cavaliers and has started in 32-straight games. PFF has him graded as the nation’s second-best center in run blocking. This will be Oluwatimi’s second transfer, as he started his career at Air Force, but did not appear in any games for the Falcons.

He originally hails from Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha Catholic, the same school as Michigan basketball center Hunter Dickinson. Virginia had him listed at 6-foot-3, 310-pounds. His brother, Oluwaseun Oluwatimi played defensive line for the Maryland Terrapins.

Oluwatimi has one year of eligibility remaining at the college level.

