Michigan AG says scheme to overthrow election with fake electors ‘may go all the way to the top’

Michigan Attorney General appeared on Thursday, where she spoke about the scheme in which Republicans in several states that won in an attempt to give the election to former . Fraudulent electors in Michigan, Wisconsin, Arizona, Nevada and Georgia sent documents to the National Archives to certify the election for Trump, despite Biden having won. While no one has been arrested yet in connection with this attempted election fraud, Nessel expects authorities to gather more evidence, and that this may have been orchestrated from the highest levels of government.

“Once those individuals see that they could possibly be facing prison time, I do think we’re gonna see some people flip,” Nessel said, “and we’ll get some further information as to who orchestrated this in the first place, who told these people to do this in exactly this fashion, and I think it may go all the way to the top.”

Nessel’s belief that the individuals involved were part of a larger conspiracy stems from the fact that, in every instance, the fraudulent documents followed almost the exact same template, in some cases not in any way resembling the real elector documents from a particular state. Which is why on Thursday, Nessel referred the case to federal authorities.

“What we have decided to do with the investigation, in light of the fact that of course we have seen, as you () have pointed out multiple times now,” Nessel said, “various different false slate of electors from [several] different states, in what seems to be a coordinated effort between the Republican Parties in various different states, we think this is a matter that is best investigated and potentially prosecuted by the feds.”

While Nessel hasn’t ruled out bringing state charges, as double jeopardy does not apply in this case, she believes individuals involved could be facing significant federal charges.

Story continues

“Obviously, this is part of a much bigger conspiracy,”Nessel said, “and our hope is that the federal authorities and the Department of Justice, and United States Attorney General Merrick Garland, will take this in coordination with all the other information they’ve received, and make an evaluation as to what charges these individuals might face. I mean, I can think of many.”

The Rachel Maddow Show airs weeknights at 9 p.m. on MSNBC.

Watch Ted Cruz say he believes Biden should ‘fess up’ for FBI’s supposed role in Trump-era Capitol riot:

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Tell us what you think! Hit us up on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram. And check out our host, Kylie Mar, on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.