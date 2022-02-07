Michelle Yeoh Among Eight Cast in Disney Plus Series ‘American Born Chinese’

The upcoming “American Born Chinese” series adaptation at Disney Plus has found its main cast, Variety has confirmed.

Ben Wang, Michelle Yeoh, Yeo Yann Yann, Daniel Wu, Chin Han, Ke Huy Quan, Jim Liu, and Sydney Taylor will all star in the series, based on the graphic novel of the same name by Gene Luen Yang.

The series follows Jin Wang (Ben Wang), a teenager juggling his high school social life with his immigrant home life. When Jin meets a new foreign exchange student (Jim Liu) on the first day of school, their worlds collide as Jin becomes entangled in a battle of Chinese mythological gods. Identity, culture and family are themes throughout.

Full character descriptions for the cast can be found below.

“American Born Chinese” is written and executive produced by Kelvin Yu, who also serves as showrunner. Melvin Mar, Jake Kasdan, Asher Goldstein, Erin O’Malley, and Yang also executive produce. Destin Daniel Cretton serves as director and executive producer. The series reunites Cretton and Yeoh, who previously worked together on the Marvel film “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.” “American Born Chinese” is produced by 20th Television. Mar and Kasdan were previously executive producers on the ABC comedy series “Fresh Off the Boat.” They and their Detective Agency production company are currently under an overall deal at 20th TV.

Character Descriptions

Ben Wang as Jin Wang, the American teen whose parents immigrated from Taiwan, and who is struggling to carve out exactly who he’s supposed to be, socially and culturally.

Michelle Yeoh as Guanyin, an unassuming auntie who helps her nephew Wei-Chen navigate the challenges of American high school while maintaining her secret identity as the all-powerful Buddhist bodhisattva of Compassion.

Yeo Yann Yann as Christine Wang, Jin’s mom. A strong-willed, opinionated woman with a sly wit, she loves her family deeply.

Chin Han as Simon, Jin’s father. He is a hard-working, devoted father and husband who is bumping up against the “bamboo ceiling” at his job.

Daniel Wu as Sun Wukong “The Monkey King,” the legendary, all-powerful god of the Chinese epic Journey to the West, who enters our world in search of his son.

Ke Huy Quan as Freddy Wong, a fictional character from a popular mid-1990s sitcom.

Jim Liu as Wei-Chen, Jin’s friend. a teen who has just arrived in the United States, his sweet demeanor belies the deeper mystery of his true identity.

Sydney Taylor as Amelia, a friendly “All-American” girl who is Jin’s classmate and crush.

(Pictured, from left to right: Daniel Wu, Michelle Yeo, Chin Han)

