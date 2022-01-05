Michelle Obama’s appearance on ‘Black-ish’ excites fans

On the eighth and final season premiere of Black-ish Tuesday, Michelle Obama made a guest appearance after the show’s main characters attended an event for When We All Vote, an organization that Obama founded to help register and turn out voters across the country.

And what began as a chance encounter between Andre and Rainbow Johnson, played by Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross respectively, and the former first lady turned into a casual dinner at the Johnson house.

Obama’s main scene in the episode mostly consisted of the rest of Dre and Bow’s family interrupting with attempts to try and impress her. And there were also a few moments of conversation between Obama, Dre and Bow about what it’s like having teenage kids.

“When our girls were that age, you should have seen how they rolled their eyes, especially at their father,” Obama said during the episode.

But clearly the cameo for Obama, who was personally asked to appear on the show by Ross herself, was all about getting the word out about voter registration. And while it was subtle within the episode, Obama reiterated the objective with a Tweet after the show aired, reminding people to get themselves and others registered.

Meanwhile viewers on Twitter celebrated Obama’s appearance on the hit series with plenty of praise and even a few requests like, “Please decide to be president in 2024” and “I too would like to invite you over for dinner.”

And if you’re anything like Anderson’s Black-ish character and you’re hoping the next dinner party will also include President Barack Obama, you better hope they get moving because the series will be ending soon!

Black-ish airs Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m. on ABC and Hulu.

Watch how McGruff the Crime Dog had Family Guy viewers feeling all kinds of nostalgic:

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Tell us what you think! Hit us up on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram. And check out our host, Kylie Mar, on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.