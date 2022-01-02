Michelle Obama cuddles with ‘boo’ Barack in New Year’s Eve photo: ‘Still killing it’

The Obamas (pictured at a groundbreaking ceremony for the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago in September) sent New Year wishes. (Photo: KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

The former POTUS and FLOTUS were feeling festive on New Year’s Eve.

On Saturday, former First Lady Michelle Obama, 57, shared a photo of herself cuddled up to husband Barack Obama, 60, during a New Year’s Eve celebration. Both wore 2022 novelty glasses as they embraced for the camera. While the former president opted for dark pants, a short-sleeve black shirt with a gray print and black leather sneakers, Michelle dazzled in an embroidered black blazer paired with a black top and shorts that showed off her bare legs. Look closely and you’ll see bright blue toenails peeking out from her strappy heeled sandals.

“Happy New Year from me and my boo!” the Becoming author wrote. “Wishing you all a year filled with happiness, love and good health.”

It’s a big year for the couple; they’ll mark their 30th wedding anniversary on Oct. 3. Judging by their loved-up photo and caption, the romance is still going strong — much to the delight of their social media followers.

“You and your boo still killing it,” read one comment.

“Well show out then Forever First Lady!!!” a commenter added.

“Obama looking stylish AF,” wrote one fan, while another gushed, “This is so cute.”

“Love you for being real!” read another response.

Reese Witherspoon, John Legend, Ariel Winter, Kelly Rowland, Olivia Munn, Ryan Reynolds, Jessica Alba and Halle Berry were among the 4.3 million folks who showed the post some love.