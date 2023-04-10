Michelle Dockery Joins Tom Hanks In ‘Here’ – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Four-time Emmy Award nominee Michelle Dockery (Downton Abbey, Godless) has joined the cast of Here, Miramax’s adaptation of Richard McGuire’s graphic novel, which will be released theatrically by Sony Pictures in the US.

The project reunites Robert Zemeckis with writer Eric Roth, Tom Hanks and Robin Wright for the first time since their collaboration on Forrest Gump earned six Academy Awards, including Best Picture. Paul Bettany also co-stars.

Sony Pictures acquired US rights. Miramax retains international rights.

Based on Richard McGuire’s graphic novel, HERE is a breathtaking and revolutionary odyssey through time and memory. The innovative story is centered around a place in New England where from wilderness, and then, later, a home – love, loss, struggle, hope and legacy play out between couples and families over generations.

Zemeckis’ ImageMovers will produce alongside Bill Block and Jack Rapke.

Dockery is represented by WME, Anonymous Content, Hamilton Hodell and Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole.