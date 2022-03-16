Michelle Branch Says She Was Mom-Shamed for Nursing New Baby on Park Bench: ‘I Am in Shock’

michelle branch

Michelle Branch is expressing her thoughts after being shamed by a fellow mom for breastfeeding in public.

On Tuesday, the 38-year-old singer, who recently welcomed baby girl Willie Jacquet with husband Patrick Carney, shared a candid message on Twitter after a mom at the park said Branch wasn’t “being modest” while breastfeeding on a bench.

“I just got shamed by another mother (who was holding her own young infant!) for nursing my 6 week old baby on a bench at a playground while my toddler was playing 🤯,” wrote Branch. “She said I wasn’t ‘being modest’ I am in shock that this kind of judgement[sic] was coming from a fellow mom!”

In a follow-up tweet, Branch clarified that she “had a nursing tank top on and was seated away from others” while breastfeeding her daughter.

“It’s not like I walked into the crowd and whipped my tits out. Being a mom is hard enough. Can we not judge one another for how we feed our babies?😤🤯,” she concluded.

Last month, the “Everywhere” singer, who also shares 3-year-old son Rhys James with Carney, announced the news of baby Willie’s arrival on Instagram alongside a sweet photo of the sleeping newborn.

“Welcome to the world, sweet Willie girl ❤️,” Branch captioned her photo. “She’s named after Patrick’s grandmother Willie Madge and has my mother’s maiden name/my middle name. We’re so in love 🥰.” In the photo, baby Willie is wrapped in the same blanket the couple’s son Rhys was cradled in when he was born.

Carney posted the same image to his Instagram feed and added, “The stork came February 2 at 7:12 am and dropped off a baby girl for @michellebranch and I,” joking, “Willie Jacquet Carney 7 pounds 5 ounces and 18 FEET HEIGHT.”

In addition to Rhys, Branch is also mom to daughter Owen Isabelle, 16, from a previous marriage. Branch announced her pregnancy news in August, after she revealed in December 2020 that she had suffered a miscarriage.

“Just when we were rounding third and heading home (A baseball metaphor?! I know.) 2020 was like, ‘nah, I ain’t done yet,’ ” the singer wrote on Instagram at the time of her loss.

“December decided to really finish us off with a bang! No, literally. A bomb went off in downtown Nashville yesterday,” she continued. “And to further twist a dagger in my heart, I experienced my first miscarriage (ugh! Mother—!).”