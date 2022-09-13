Michelle Branch and Patrick Carney Suspend Divorce Proceedings for 6 Months to Work on Marriage

LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 15: Drummer Patrick Carney of The Black Keys and Singer Michelle Branch

C Flanigan/Getty Patrick Carney and Michelle Branch

Michelle Branch and Patrick Carney have decided to work on their marriage.

In documents filed in Tennessee Tuesday and obtained by PEOPLE, a judge signed off on the couple’s request to suspend their divorce proceedings for six months, during which time they may undergo counseling. At the end of the six months, they will decide whether to proceed with or call off their divorce.

“As evidenced by the signatures below, that the parties, Michelle Jacquet Branch and Patrick James Carney, are seeking a suspension of the divorce proceedings in this cause to effect reconciliation,” the documents read. “The parties may participate in counseling services to effectuate reconciliation and/or may resume living together as husband and wife and their acts and conduct in doing so shall not be determined condonation of any prior misconduct and all acts or actions by the parties prior to the entry of this order shall remain and constitute grounds for divorce.”

The dispute started after Branch, 39, tweeted, then deleted, a note accusing Carney, 42, of cheating on her while she was home with their infant daughter on Aug. 10.

The next morning, the “Everywhere” singer was arrested for allegedly slapping her rocker husband across the face at the couple’s Nashville home.

Branch was taken into custody and booked for domestic assault around 2 a.m. on Aug. 11, and was released on $1,000 bond, the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to PEOPLE. She was due in court on Nov. 7.

Branch then filed for divorce from the Black Keys drummer — whom she wed in 2019 — on Aug. 12.

“To say that I am totally devastated doesn’t even come close to describing how I feel for myself and for my family. The rug has been completely pulled from underneath me and now I must figure out how to move forward,” she said in a statement at the time. “With such small children, I ask for privacy and kindness.”

The charges against Branch were later dropped on Aug. 24.

In her divorce petition, Branch cited irreconcilable differences as reason for the split, and the documents state that “the parties are no longer capable of resuming their marital relationship and living together as husband and wife.”

The star also asked to be named primary residential parent of the pair’s son Rhys James, 4, and daughter Willie Jacquet, 7 months, and requested that Carney receive “reasonable parenting time privileges” while paying child support.