Michaela Watkins & Charlie Gillespie Starrer ‘Suze’ Begins Production – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: levelFILM and Wildling Pictures today announced that Suze, the latest comedy from Linsey Stewart and Dane Clark, has begun principal photography in Hamilton, Ontario.

The film follows the emotional rollercoaster of single mother Suze after her only daughter leaves for university on the other side of the country. Suddenly feeling without purpose, Suze quickly finds herself taking care of her daughter’s heartbroken ex-boyfriend who she can’t stand.

The film stars Michaela Watkins (Casual, The Dropout), who also serves as an executive producer on the film and Charlie Gillespie (The Rest of Us) who plays the titular character’s daughter’s ex-boyfriend.

“This is a movie about rediscovery, loneliness, codependency, self-worth, and transitions,” said writer-directors Stewart and Clark.

levelFILM’s Dave Hudakoc and John Bain added: “Linsey and Dane have imbued this charming odd couple with authenticity and vulnerability. Michaela and Charlie are the perfect people to breathe life into these complicated characters.”

Suze is currently slated for a Summer 2023 release. The film is produced by Matt Code and Kristy Neville. Co-producers are Natalie Urquhart and Julie Strifler of Wildling Pictures.

“We’ve been long-standing supporters of Linsey and Dane’s work and are thrilled to now champion their sophomore feature,” said Wildling Pictures’ Matt Code.

Michaela Watkins is repped by UTA, Haven Entertainment, and Felker Toczek. Charlie Gillespie is repped by Luber Roklin, Vanderwerff Talent, Atlas Artists, and Meyer & Downs.