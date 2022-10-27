Michaela McManus, Andi Matichak Sign With Silver Lining Entertainment – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Actresses Michaela McManus (The Orville) and Andi Matichak (Halloween franchise) have signed with Silver Lining Entertaining for management.

McManus is best known for her work on the TV side, having recurred on Seth MacFarlane’s Hulu sci-fi comedy The Orville, CBS’ Seal Team, Netflix’s You, NBC’s The Village, Aquarius, Awake and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, USA Network’s Necessary Roughness, and The CW’s The Vampire Diaries and One Tree Hill. Since embarking on her screen career around 2006, the actress has also booked guest parts on The Magicians, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Hawaii Five-0, CSI: Miami, Castle and CSI: NY. Her film credits include the indies The Block Island Sound, 13 Cameras, Into the Grizzly Maze, Funeral Kings, Café and About Fifty.

Matichak has starred alongside Jamie Lee Curtis in all three of David Gordon Green’s recent Halloween films for Miramax, Blumhouse and Universal — including Halloween Ends, which wrapped up the filmmaker’s trilogy upon its release in theaters and on Peacock on October 14. The actress previously starred opposite Emile Hirsch in the horror-thriller Son, appearing alongside Joel Courtney and Calum Worthy in the horror-thriller, Assimilate. Notable TV credits include Orange Is the New Black, Underground and Blue Bloods.

McManus continues to be represented by UTA; Matichak by Innovative Artists.