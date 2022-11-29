Michael Wright As Head Of MGM+, Brian Edwards & Barry Posnick As Heads Of MGM Unscripted TV – The Hamden Journal

MGM COO Chris Brearton, who was just named VP, PVS (Prime Video Studios) Corporate Strategy, MGM+ and MGM Alternative, has unveil his team.

In a company memo (You can read it below in full), he confirmed The Hamden Journal’s reports that Michael Wright will remain head of MGM+ and MGM’s head of unscripted Barry Posnick also will stay put as Amazon Studios and MGM’s integration is completed.

Posnick and MGM’s Brian Edwards will both serve as heads of unscripted television, and Ted Lim will oversee corporate strategy and development for MGM Studios. All will report to Brearton.

Wright most recently served as President of MGM Scripted Television and President of MGM+; the studio part of his job just went to Lindsay Sloane.

Here is Brearton’s company email:

I realize that we’ve all been through a tremendous amount of change over the last few months. With the integration now complete, I am excited about the opportunity to harness and leverage all that Amazon can bring to our business.

We are now ready to embark on this journey together. With the leadership of Michael Wright as head of MGM+, Brian Edwards and Barry Posnick as heads of unscripted television, and Ted Lim overseeing corporate strategy and development, we continue to build on the legacy of MGM Studios. I have the utmost confidence in our team, along with the resources of Amazon and the leadership of Mike Hopkins and Jen Salke, as we continue to create brilliant content for global audiences.

Chris