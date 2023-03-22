Michael Stuhlbarg joins ‘The Instigators’ – The Hamden Journal

Michael Stuhlbarg is set to join Matt Damon and Casey Affleck in The Instigators for Apple Original Films. Hong Chau and Paul Walter Hauser are also on board with Doug Liman on board to direct.

Damon and Ben Affleck are producing through their newly announced banner Artists Equity, along with Jeff Robinov and John Graham through Studio 8 and Kevin Walsh through his The Walsh Company.

The film follows two thieves who go on the run with the help of one of their therapists after a robbery goes awry. The script was penned by Chuck MacLean and Casey Affleck and was developed by Robinov, Graham and Casey Affleck.

Stuhlbarg is coming off the second season of the Showtime series Your Honor where he co-stars opposite Bryan Cranston. He was also recently seen in the HBO limited series The Staircase and the MGM film Bones And All.

He is repped by CAA and Viking Entertainment. The news was first reported by Above the Line.