Michael Porter Jr., Zach Collins ejected after fight following dunk

Michael Porter Jr. and Zach Collins were ejected on Friday night after the two got into a brief altercation in San Antonio.

Midway through the third quarter of the Denver Nuggets’ game against the Spurs, Porter threw down a huge dunk over Collins at the AT&T Center.

As the two started working their way down the court, Porter turned to Collins and said something, which set Collins off. He chased Porter down and bumped him in the back, which sparked a brief altercation near midcourt.

While it didn’t last long, Porter actually grabbed Collins completely by the neck before they were separated.

Both Collins and Porter were then ejected from the game.

Collins finished with 10 points and nine rebounds for the Spurs. Porter had seven points, one rebound and one assist.

San Antonio held a 98-93 lead after the third quarter.

This post will be updated with more information shortly.