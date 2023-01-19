Michael Porseryd Departs Nordic Film Powerhouse SF Studios – The Hamden Journal

Michael Porseryd is stepping down as the CEO of SF Studios, the Nordic production and distribution powerhouse behind the recent Tom Hanks-starring drama A Man Called Otto.

The company said in a statement posted on its website on Thursday that the board of SF Studios and Michael Porseryd had jointly agreed that Porseryd would leave his position as CEO after six years.

“To ensure a smooth transition”, it said, SF Studio’s board chairman Jan Bernhardsson will take over as acting CEO. The board is now starting the process of recruiting a new regular CEO.

“I want to thank Michael Porseryd who, during his six years as CEO of SF Studios, drove the development by changing from being a company focused on distribution to also strengthening its production operations,” said Jan Bernhardsson.

“The changeover has been successful and was recently crowned by the premiere of “A man called Otto”, the English-language version of “A man called Ove”. SF Studios is now entering a new phase where the company will take the next step in its strategy. The goal is for the business to grow further,” he added.

Porseryd’s departure, which comes as A Man Called Otto is rolled out internationally, comes as surprise to many in the business.

“I want to thank colleagues and business partners for six fantastic years and I look forward to continuing to follow SF Studio’s successful development,” says Michael Porseryd.

The company said Erik Haegerstrand, CEO of the Bonnier Group that owns SF Studios, will serve as chairman of the board during the time that Jan Bernhardsson is acting CEO. Jan Bernhardsson has previously been Executive Vice President AMC Europe, COO at ODEON Cinemas Group, and Group President and CEO of Nordic Cinema Group and SF Bio AB.