Michael Nabb, Amber Nabb arrested for fake vax cards at Buffalo Bills playoff game

A couple from western New York was arrested on felony charges for allegedly using fake COVID-19 vaccination cards to attend a Buffalo Bills home playoff game earlier this month, prosecutors said.

Michael Nabb, 34, and Amber Nabb, 37, made it into the Jan. 15 game against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium – but were approached and questioned by law enforcement and team officials during the third quarter, Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said Wednesday.

Prosecutors said their cards were falsified and they were charged with criminal possession of a forged instrument.

The Bills require all fans who attend their home games to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Flynn said the Nabbs had been on the team’s “radar” before the game.

The couple was arraigned Tuesday night and released on their own recognizance. They are due back in court on Feb. 22.

