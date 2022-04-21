Michael Malone amazingly compares Warriors to Maserati, Nuggets to Pinto

Malone has amazing comparison for pace of Warriors, Nuggets originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The first two games of the first-round NBA playoff series between the Warriors and Nuggets have been played at Golden State’s tempo.

Not surprisingly, the Warriors ran away with both games, cruising to a two-games-to-none lead with the series shifting back to Ball Arena in Denver for Game 3 on Thursday night and Game 4 on Sunday afternoon.

In order for the Nuggets to get back into the series, they know they need to slow the Warriors down. That’s not an easy task when Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Jordan Poole are doing laps on the court in between 3-pointers and layups.

Nuggets coach Michael Malone was asked before Thursday’s pivotal game if his players need to try to match the Warriors’ pace or get more physical, and he dropped an incredible comparison for the two teams.

“Just to play better,” Malone told reporters. “I think we have to be really careful. I think with the runs that have happened, we’re trying to play fast like them. We can’t match that. We’re a Pinto and they’re a Maserati. We have to slow it down, especially when things are not going our way. Slow the game down, get organized, make them defend and make sure we’re getting the best shot possible.

“Because when you look at the big runs, 18-4 in Game 1 to close the second [quarter], 26-8 to close the second [quarter] in Game 2, the turnovers, the lack of organization and execution and poor shot selection, it all compounded and that’s fueling their break, and that’s why the transition threes, the layups and the avalanche starts. I think we have to find ways to get easy baskets this time but we also have to understand the flow of the game and when to settle down, slow it down, play through Nikola and work for the best shot possible.”

With the Warriors’ main rotational players finally all healthy at the same time, coach Steve Kerr has been able to deploy a new version of the Death Lineup, with Poole playing with Curry, Thompson, Green and Wiggins.

Story continues

In 11 minutes together, that lineup is plus-29 and has an absurd 204.3 offensive rating, which makes it seem like the Warriors are running all over the Nuggets.

But per Basketball Reference, through the first two games of the series, the Warriors and Nuggets have identical 95.3 Pace ratings. During the regular season, the Warriors (98.4) were slightly ahead of the Nuggets (97.8).

The difference between the Warriors and Nuggets in the series so far though comes with the Offensive and Defensive Ratings. Golden State has a 130.7 Offensive Rating and 111.7 Defensive Rating, per Basketball Reference, good for a playoff-best 18.9 Net Rating.

RELATED: Malone expects Denver crowd to be half full of Warriors fans

Kerr followed Malone at the podium before Thursday’s game, and while he wasn’t asked directly about the Maserati-Pinto comparison, he was asked if has owned a Maserati.

“I have not,” Kerr responded. “Interesting question.”

Has he ever owned a Pinto?

“I have not,” Kerr said. “I’m somewhere in between those two.”

If the Warriors race past the Nuggets in Game 3 and take a commanding three-games-to-none lead, Kerr might need to look into getting a Maserati.

And that could be a nickname option for Kerr’s new Death Lineup: Maserati Five.